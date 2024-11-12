UK Dealers Have Thousands Of New ICE Powered Vehicles They Can't Deliver To Customers Because Of Fines

Drivers are missing out on new cars that should arrive in time for Christmas, because car companies can’t afford the penalties for registering too many petrol-powered models under the government’s ZEV Mandate.

The startling revelation comes from Robert Forrester, the chief executive of one of the UK’s leading car retailing chains, Vertu Motors PLC.

“We have petrol cars in compounds which have been sold to customers, but the keys cannot be handed over because manufacturers, understandably, want to avoid fines at the end of this year,” the frustrated boss reveals. “Christmas is coming and there will be thousands of car customers of different dealerships around the UK who cannot take delivery of their cars because they are being held over until January and the new ‘quota year’. It’s rationing by the back door.”