UK Declares Ghost License Plates A National Security Issue

Ghost number plates are a threat to UK national security, enabling criminals and even terrorists to travel around the country undetected – that’s the verdict of a new report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Transport Safety (APPGTS) which is calling for urgent reform surrounding number plate laws.

According to the APPGTS’ findings, as many as one in 15 vehicles display a non-compliant number plate – many of which are so-called ‘ghost or ‘cloned’ plates, which can avoid detection by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras by displaying either someone else’s registration, or by coating the plate itself in a film which reflects infrared light from the camera, effectively blinding it as it snaps a photo.