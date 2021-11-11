UK Drivers EXTREMELY HESITANT To Buy EV Cars For THIS Reason. Can YOU GUESS WHY?

A flurry of new reports have laid bare a reasons why swathes of drivers are still unwilling to switch to electric cars, with concerns on the Government's ability to deliver suitable infrastructure, range anxiety and cars being quickly outdated.



The studies were published during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, where a rapid transition to EVs is being highlighted as a key factor to help nations meet net zero targets.



Let's clarify it if you didn't quite catch on...



THEY DON'T TRUST THE GOVERNMENT TO DELIVER ON CHARGING.



And as a side note, the poll also found that drivers are worried that today's EVs will quickly be out-of-date.



We would guess that if you surveyed USA buyers that would be at the top of the list as well.



Would YOU agree and do YOU TRUST the government to actually DELIVER the infrastructure needed that is robust and on time?



We'll be SHOCKED if there are ANY YES votes.



Discuss...





