UK Drivers See 300% Increase In Insurance Premiums After Moving To An EV

EVs cost more than combustion-engined cars, but the promise of lower running costs has tempted even those who don’t care about climate change or air quality to make the switch. But some drivers are finding those running costs are nowhere near as low as they expected. And that’s not only down to rising energy costs making EVs more expensive to charge than they were a few years ago. It’s due to shocking rises in insurance costs, at least for drivers of electric cars in the UK. Some drivers have found their premiums have increased more than three times over, and others have been left scrambling to find alternative cover after their existing insurers decided that they would no longer offer cover on EVs.



Read Article