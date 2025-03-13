UK EV Chargers Are Not Wheelchair Accessible Causing "Inequalities In The Cost Of Driving"

Two and a half years after the introduction of specific guidance to ensure public EV chargepoints are accessible for all, the government’s spending watchdog has hit out at those in power for ignoring the needs of disabled people as none of the nation’s public chargers are fully barrier-free for disabled users, according to the UK’s leading disability mobility charity.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Conservative MP, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, recently published its review into UK electric car charging infrastructure, raising concerns surrounding what it describes as potential “inequalities in the cost of driving”.