UK Faces EV Mechanic Shortage As Mandates Loom

The Labour government’s new training strategy body Skills England is being petitioned to urgently address a looming skills shortage in the electric car repair sector.

Thatcham Research, the UK-based not-for-profit organisation that leads on automotive safety, security and repair, recently produced a report outlining a risk of “rising insurance costs and the emergence of unrepairable vehicles” if the skills crisis is not sorted.

Thatcham says the backdrop of increasing vehicle complexity, driven by the auto industry’s focus on automation, connectivity and electrification, is exacerbating a critical shortage of training that’s widely blamed on limits to available funding for apprenticeships.