UK Finds Big Money In Speed Cameras, Lowers Threshold To Fill Government Coffers

The Metropolitan Police has lowered its enforcement threshold for speeding fines from 10 per cent plus 3mph to 10 per cent plus 2mph. Breaking the speed limit by any margin is illegal and can result in penalty points, a fine and prosecution, but police forces generally offer a bit of leeway, as advised by the National Police Chiefs Council. The Met’s tolerance of 10 per cent plus 3mph meant drivers would be likely to get away with travelling at no more than 25mph in a 20mph zone or 36mph in a 30mph zone. The reduction to 10 per cent plus 2mph, however, means they are now only likely to get away with 24mph in a 20mph zone or 35mph in a 30mph zone.



