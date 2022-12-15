UK Firm Begins Reseaching Why EVs Cost So Much To Repair After A Crash

Thatcham Research will lead a five-month investigation into EV repair and salvage processes to help insurance companies prepare for the post-ICE era.

The safety specialist has received funding for the project from Innovate UK, the government-backed national innovation agency.

The non-profit firm,which helps to run the Euro NCAP crash-testing program, claims that little is currently known about how the repair and insurance processes work for EVsand how they differ from those for ICE cars.