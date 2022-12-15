UK Firm Begins Reseaching Why EVs Cost So Much To Repair After A Crash

hatcham Research claims little is known about how repair and insurance processes work for EVs Thatcham Research will examine 'pain points' for electric cars, helping shape new era for car insurance
Thatcham Research will lead a five-month investigation into EV repair and salvage processes to help insurance companies prepare for the post-ICE era.
The safety specialist has received funding for the project from Innovate UK, the government-backed national innovation agency.
The non-profit firm,which helps to run the Euro NCAP crash-testing program, claims that little is currently known about how the repair and insurance processes work for EVsand how they differ from those for ICE cars.
