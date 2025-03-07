UK Gas Prices Soar - Retailers Blame Mandated Installation Of Expensive EV Chargers

Spiraling operating costs, including the installation of EV chargers, is pushing up petrol prices – that’s the view of the fuel industry following a report by the UK’s competition regulator, which called out historically wide retailer margins. In its quarterly update on the fuel sector, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) set out how the cost of fuel remains stubbornly high despite having dipped in recent months. At the time of writing, petrol sits at an average of £1.34 per litre, while diesel costs around £1.41 per litre.



