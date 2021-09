UK residents are lining up at gas stations across the country, only to come up short, not because of a fuel shortage, but rather, a truck driver shortage. This is due to the pandemic and Brexit. The New York Times notes: The Road Haulage Association, a trade association of road transport operators, estimates that Britain is facing a shortfall of 100,000 drivers. About 20% of those are drivers who left Britain after it voted to leave the European Union.



Read Article