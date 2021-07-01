UK Gets A Reality Check - Country Doesn't Have The Infrastructure To Support Upcoming Ban On ICE Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 1/7/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:35:12 PM

Views : 494 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Combined, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounted for more than 10% of all UK new car registrations in 2020, compared with a 3.

1% share in 2019. The 108,205 EVs sold last year represented a 185.9% year-on-year increase.

Mike Hawes, the head of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said that while the growth is hugely encouraging, it needs to be considered in context of the UK government’s 2030 ban on most non-zero-emissions vehicles. Certain hybrids will be allowed until 2035.

Hawes said being ready for that change in nine years “will challenge this industry, other industries in the UK and the global industry”.



Read Article


UK Gets A Reality Check - Country Doesn't Have The Infrastructure To Support Upcoming Ban On ICE Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)