UK Gives Toyota £11 Million To Develop Hydrogen Pickup Where EVs Are Impractical

Agent009 submitted on 12/2/2022

The fuel cell version of the popular pick-up – which is normally fitted with a a 2.4-litre diesel engine – will be created as a prototype using components from Toyota’s second-generation fuel cell system, as featured in the latest Toyota Mirai saloon.

 

If successful, it is hoped the Hilux can be used for commercial operations in remote areas where electric vehicle charging is impractical.



