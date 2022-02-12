UK Gives Toyota £11 Million To Develop Hydrogen Pickup Where EVs Are Impractical

A hydrogen-powered Toyota Hilux prototype will be built in Derbyshire as part of a £70 million government drive to find alternative zero-emission vehicles for isolated parts of the UK. A hydrogen-powered Toyota Hilux prototype will be built in Derbyshire as part of a £70 million government drive to find alternative zero-emission vehicles for isolated parts of the UK. The fuel cell version of the popular pick-up – which is normally fitted with a a 2.4-litre diesel engine – will be created as a prototype using components from Toyota’s second-generation fuel cell system, as featured in the latest Toyota Mirai saloon. If successful, it is hoped the Hilux can be used for commercial operations in remote areas where electric vehicle charging is impractical.



