UK Goes Into Panic Mode As $9 Billion In Trade Falls Under Tariffs

President Donald Trump has announced huge 25 per cent tariffs on all cars imported to the US in a move that threatens up to £7bn of UK vehicle exports.

Last year, the automotive industry accounted for 14 per cent of all UK exports to the States, with Land Rover and MINI especially exposed to a big tariff hit — the US is JLR’s biggest market, ahead of even the UK and China.

Painful EV transition sees UK car industry set for worst output in over half a century Rachel Reeves, the UK chancellor, was quizzed on the tariffs by the BBC on the morning after President Trump’s latest announcement. She stated the UK is “in extensive talks, right now ahead of increases in tariffs” as the Government attempts to carve out a trade agreement with the US Government that would eliminate the risk of tariffs across a range of industries, including cars and steel.