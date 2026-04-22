UK Government Challenges Court Decision That Would Make EV Charging More Affordable

The UK Government is set to appeal a court decision that could see the price of public electric car charging drop significantly.

In February, community chargepoint operator Charge My Street and professional services network Deloitte brought forward and subsequently won a first-tier tribunal claiming that electric car drivers have been paying too much tax when utilising public infrastructure.

Public EV charging incurs a VAT rate of 20 per cent, which is higher than the five per cent charged on domestic outlets. However, in a statement posted on LinkedIn, Deloitte's legal representative, Oliver Jarratt, wrote: “We noticed that existing VAT law already says that the provision of less than 1,000 kWh per month of electricity to a person at any particular premises counts as “domestic” – always – so we believed the five per cent rate already should apply to public EV charging, provided it was under that limit.”