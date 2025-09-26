UK Government Considers Buying Parts From JLR To Keep Supply Chain Alive

The Government is considering offering financial support to Jaguar Land Rover over fears that many firms in its supply chain could go bust in the light of the recent cyber attack, which will see production delayed until at least October. Reportedly, ministers are weighing up whether or not to buy components from JLR’s suppliers in order to keep them in business until production resumes. Not doing so could result in a complete disassembly of the firm’s supply chain, thus making it even more difficult to restart production. With JLR losing as much as £500 million per week while its sites are at a standstill, the Government’s intervention would be the first of its kind following a cyber attack.



