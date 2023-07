Michael Gove has flat-out denied that the government will alter plans to ban the sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, confirming “the policy remains”.

This comes as following comments from the Prime Minister that threw the green law into doubt.

Speaking yesterday, Rishi Sunak failed to confirm whether the ban would still go ahead as originally planned, as rumours mounted that any new climate-focused laws that "unfairly impact the public" would be toned down.