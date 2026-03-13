UK Government Refuses To Review EV Mandates - Forces Automakers To Sell Cars No One Wants

The Government has rejected calls to bring forward its review of UK electric vehicle sales targets. This came just hours after the car industry called for an urgent review of “over-optimistic” and accelerating mandated quotas for the registration of new electric cars.

Speaking at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ Electrified event, minister for aviation, maritime and decarbonisation Keir Mather told experts from across the automotive sector that the review, set to be conducted this year and published in early 2027, won’t be brought forward despite industry pressure.