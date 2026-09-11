UK Government Set To Back Down On ZEV Mandate Due To Impracticality

The Government’s controversial ZEV Mandate is set to be eased within days. As it stands, the aim is for 80 per cent of new cars sold in the UK by 2030 to be electric vehicles, but BBC News reports that the targets are to be relaxed as soon as this week, although Downing Street has said a decision is yet to be made. The news comes after a consultation into the ZEV Mandate was launched in August amid growing pressure from the car industry over the plans. Announcing the review at the time, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “It’s right we keep targets under review to ensure they’re practical and back British industry. The end goal hasn’t changed – but we need to take business with us on the journey and that’s exactly what we’re doing today by making sure industry has the chance to shape how we get there.”



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