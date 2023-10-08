UK Government To Investigate Why Public Isn't Submitting To The EV Revolution

A new inquiry has been launched into electric vehicles, as the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee seeks to explore the barriers preventing more drivers from making the switch from petrol and diesel. According to a Committee statement at the launch of the inquiry, there will be a particular focus on passenger cars in the light of the government’s deadlines for phasing out CO2-emitting vehicles in 2030 and 2035. The Lords wants to hear whether those targets can feasibly be met, and if not, what should be done to make the targets viable. One of the questions being asked is what likely costs will be faced by consumers as a result of the phase-out dates, and whether there are policies or initiatives that the government could roll out to reduce the chilling effect of those cost barriers on EV take-up.



