UK Insurance Industry Wants To Replace Totaled ICE Vehicles With EVs

British car insurers could soon “help” drivers who have had their car written off switch to an electric vehicle, according to new proposals. According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), the industry wants to encourage drivers to make “more sustainable choices”, which could include going electric after a car is written off. The news comes as the ABI unveils its “ambitious climate change roadmap” for insurance firms, through which it hopes to “decarbonise” the industry by 2050. The plan, which the ABI calls the “most demanding and far-reaching carbon reduction plan” of any similar sector in the world, doesn’t just cover car insurance, but also includes pensions and other forms of insurance.



