Four out of five electric company cars could be hit by an £850 ‘luxury tax’ levy from 1 April, pushing some models out of drivers’ budgets and hindering fleet uptake, leasing firm Alphabet has warned, while stressing that promised reforms are already overdue.

Changes to the vehicle excise duty (VED, or ‘road tax’) system were announced under the Conservative UK government more than two years ago, removing discounts for hybrids and exemptions for EVs.