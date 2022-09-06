UK Jobs Under Review As Vokswagen Moves To Direct Sell Model

The UK arm of the car maker is responding to “fundamental shifts” in the way it sells cars, including digital services and online sales, the company said in a statement to Autocar: “To enable the correct resource in developing these opportunities, Volkswagen Group UK is proposing changes to its organisational structure.”

The company is undergoing consultation with staff about future plans “with a view to any changes in our structure coming into effect later this year”, the statement read. All departments are affected, Autocar understands.