UK Lawmakers Consider Softening Mandates After Consumers Rebel Against EVs Being Forced Upon Them

Automakers have already responded to the underperforming EV market by modifying their electrification plans, and finally the UK government appears to be ready to make some changes of its own. Britain’s business secretary told auto industry execs last night that he would consult them on changes to an EV mandate that automakers claim is totally unworkable. As part of the country’s stepped push to phase out combustion engines by 2030, UK lawmakers introduced tough EV sales quotas, demanding that 22 percent of cars and 10 percent of all vans sold this year be fully electric. Automakers have achieved that feat in only one month during 2024 because not enough buyers want electric cars, a situation not helped by the UK’s decision to phase out EV grants in 2022.



