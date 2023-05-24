UK Lawmakers See Promise In Tax By Mile Scheme For Electric Vehicles

Electric cars should be subject to a new pay-per-mile taxation scheme, that would eventually be rolled out to all road users, according to a new report from the Tory ‘think tank’ responsible for formulating many of Maggie Thatcher’s political reforms.

The right wing Centre for Policy Studies says “EV drivers can see the taxman coming for them a mile off”, and claims its focus groups and polls suggest drivers will begrudgingly accept the need for them to make a fair contribution to Treasury coffers.