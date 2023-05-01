UK Committee Clamors For 64MPH Speed Limit And Ban On Sunday Driving

Speed limits on UK motorways should be reduced to 64mph or lower to save fuel and reduce emissions, MPs have suggested.

It marks a drastic shift away from recent political discourse concerning speed limits, former prime minister Liz Truss having pledged in her Conservative Party leadership campaign to review and potentially scrap speed limits.

The reduction is one of a raft of measures proposed in a new report by Parliament’s Environment Audit Committee on the transition away from fossil fuels and securing the UK’s energy supply.