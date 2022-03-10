UK Master Plan To Limit Traffic In Neighborhoods Was Based On False Data

The controversial rollout of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) was based on false Government data, the Department for Transport (DfT) has admitted. The schemes - which were backed by £225 million of Government funding and intended to boost walking and cycling - were justified by a DfT report entitled Minor Road Traffic Estimates.

The report suggested traffic on minor roads had increased by around 60 per cent in London between 2009 and 2019, and by as much as 72 per cent on the smallest roads in the capital.nThe DfT has now conducted a technical review of this report, however, has revealed there was no increase in traffic over the decade.