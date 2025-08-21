UK May Sacrifice Elon Musk's Plan For A Clean Energy Future Because Of Political Hate

Thousands of Britons have voiced opposition to a request by Tesla to supply electricity to British homes.

And what’s the sole reason for this opposition? It’s because of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Last month, Tesla applied for a license to supply electricity to British homes. The application was sent to Ofgem, UK’s government energy regulator.



In addition to Tesla’s business selling EVs, and its CEO’s business making promises about autonomy and robots that never materialize, Tesla is also in the business of selling energy products.