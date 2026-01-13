UK Media Is Calling THIS CHINESE GEELY A Defender Competitor. Are They RIGHT?

The Geely Galaxy Cruiser has an uncanny resemblance to a certain iconic off-roader—the Land Rover Defender—with its boxy silhouette, upright stance, rectangular grille, vertical headlights, and rear-mounted spare wheel evoking the British classic's timeless rugged appeal. Yet this Chinese contender from Geely's Galaxy lineup pushes boundaries far beyond nostalgia, blending retro-inspired design with futuristic electrification and AI innovation.



Unveiled as a near-production concept at Auto Shanghai 2025, the Galaxy Cruiser is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powerhouse built on Geely's advanced platform (shared with models like the Galaxy M9). It boasts an eye-popping 870hp output from its hybrid setup, combining a turbocharged engine with potent electric motors for explosive performance. This enables seamless mode switching—pure electric, hybrid, or extended-range—via Geely's groundbreaking "Full-domain AI" technology, which adapts automatically to any terrain or scenario.



Off-road prowess is elevated by AI-powered self-driving features tailored for adventure. The system supports crab-walking, tank turns, autonomous drifting, three-wheel driving (to handle punctures), and obstacle avoidance using cameras, radar, satellite data, and even drone scouting. An illuminated front grille adds dramatic flair, while the "Golden Short Blade" battery offers bullet-resistant safety, rapid charging, and extreme durability—no fires, no explosions, no loss of control.



Amphibious tricks include floating for up to two hours and wading over 800mm deep with sonar and water radar. Inside, it promises premium comfort over the Defender's spartan vibe, prioritizing family usability alongside hardcore capability.



Launching in China within the next year (likely late 2026), with potential global expansion including the UK, the Galaxy Cruiser positions Geely as a serious challenger to legends like the Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser. It's not just a lookalike—it's a high-tech evolution redefining off-road adventure.









