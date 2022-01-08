UK Now Considering A Ban Of New ICE Motorcycle Sales

Europe is at a critical juncture in its transition away from fossil fuels. With Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine continuing to threaten energy security worldwide, they may be no better time to adopt electric vehicles (EV). Those factors have contributed to growth in the EV industry, and the U.K. government is seeking the public’s view of the shifting market.

According to Auto Trader Bikes, the site has experienced a 120-percent uptick in electric motorbike interest and advertisements compared to 2021. However, that doesn’t mean that all motorcycle enthusiasts are ready to abandon internal combustion models. For that reason, the U.K. government launched a new public poll concerning ending the sale of non-zero-emission L-category vehicles by 2035.