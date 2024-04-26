UK Now To Regulate Private Parking Lots No Matter How Small

Private car parks in the UK must abide by an all new set of rules, set to be implemented later this year.

 
Championed by the British Parking Association (BPA), as well as the International Parking Community (IPC), the new ‘Private Parking Code of Practice’ aims to put more power in the hands of drivers with a single comprehensive set of ‘parameters’ that all private car parks must adhere to.
 
The key points in the new code include a mandatory 10-minute grace period for parking charge notices (PCNs), a consistent set of signage and rules, a clear and transparent Appeals Charter for those challenging fines, plus the formation of a new ‘oversight group’ to make sure those managing parking on private land are following the rules.


