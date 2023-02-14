UK Officially Decends Down The Rabbit Hole Banning New Fossil Fuel Vehicles By 2035

European Parliament has voted to approve a deal banning new internal-combustion engined cars and light commercial vehicles from 2035.

The deal, which sets an intermediate target of a 55% reduction in CO2 emissions for cars (compared with 2021 levels) and 50% for vans by 2030, received 340 votes for, 279 against and 21 abstentions.

Small-volume manufacturers – producing 1000 to 10,000 new cars or 1000 to 22,000 new vans per year – may be given an exemption from the rules until the end of 2035. Those registering fewer than 1000 new vehicles annually will continue to be exempt thereafter.