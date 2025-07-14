UK Officials Announce Plan To Make EVs More Affordable

Electric cars will soon be more accessible to buyers. The government has announced plans for huge investment in buyer subsidies in order to bring down prices, as well as improved EV charging infrastructure to make it easier to plug-in at home. With the full details set to be laid out on Tuesday, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told the BBC that “We are going to be making some announcements later this week on how we make it more affordable for people to buy an electric vehicle.” According to the Telegraph, the government is rumoured to have set aside over £640 million of taxpayer cash in order to help reduce down payments on electric cars – much like the original Plug-In Car Grant scheme that was discontinued in 2022 and awarded buyers £1,500 towards the price of a new EV.



