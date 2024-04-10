UK Officials Concerned That Diesel Car Sales Aren't Declining With The Presence Of EVs

Demand from private buyers for diesel cars was more than for EVs in September, leading industry bosses to renew calls for urgent government support amid “serious concerns” that a waning electric car market “is putting environmental ambitions at risk”.

During the month, private diesel sales increased 17.1% compared with September 2023 – a volume uplift of 1367 cars – which was in contrast to the powertrain's 7% year-on-year sales drop.

Private EV demand also rose – driven by “unprecedented” mandate-chasing manufacturer discounting - albeit by only 3.6%, equivalent to just 410 additional registrations.