MPs will debate a petition calling for a 40 per cent cut in fuel duty and VAT for a period of two years, after more than 100,000 people signed a petition to support the demand.

The petition, which is hosted on the Parliament website, said that the Government should reduce its fuel tax take to offset fuel price rises since 2020. It was raised last year before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and before the current record prices for petrol and diesel were set.