UK Officials Raise Toll On Bridge Because Too Many People Save Time And Gas Using It

Drivers will soon have to pay more in order to use the Dartford Crossing as government ministers claim the current rate is insufficient to “manage demand and protect the crossing”.

Currently, the majority of motorists must pay £2.50 if they wish to make use of either the QE2 bridge or the Dartford Tunnel if they are travelling clockwise or anti-clockwise on the M25 respectively.

However, the charge for cars is set to increase by £1 (40 per cent) in September to £3.50 per crossing; those with a DART account will see charges increase by 80 pence from £2 to £2.80.