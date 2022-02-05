UK Oil Protestors Begin Attacking Gas Stations

Protestors from Just Stop Oil have attacked two petrol stations on the M25, committing criminal damage in the process.

In the incidents at Cobham and Clacket Lane, some protestors used spray paint, while others violently smashed up the fuel station. One protester glued himself to a petrol pump.



The protest took place at rush hour, and meant the pumps had to be turned off and drivers diverted away by police. In a statement, Surrey Police said they were working as quickly as they could, despite failing to stop the protests going ahead.