UK Outlaws Keyless Car Theft Devices Believing Thieves Will Follow The Law

A new law has finally made the devices used in keyless car thefts illegal and granted police additional powers to enter premises to search for and seize stolen vehicles that have been electronically tracked.

Until now, merely possessing gadgets like a signal jammer or relay that can be used in vehicle thefts technically wasn't illegal, just the use of them.

The Crime and Policing Act 2026 has now made it a criminal offence to make, possess, import, adapt, supply or offer to supply the types of electronic devices which could be used to steal a vehicle or anything in a vehicle. Being convicted of these acts leaves offenders liable for an unlimited fine, up to five years in prison or both.