The BMW Group has announced a £600 million/$751 million investment In its Mini factories in Oxford and Swindon. The Oxford plant will be updated to produce the new three-door Mini Cooper EV, as well as the upcoming Aceman, which replaces the outgoing Clubman. The body-pressing facility in Swindon will be updated to accommodate these new models. For now, the Cooper three-door and Aceman will be built in China at Mini and Great Wall Motors' Zhangjiagang Plant. Exports from China will begin in 2024, while Mini Plant Oxford will only start exporting EVs from 2026. If you're hesitant to buy a car from China because it might spy on you, you should be more concerned about the car you already own.



