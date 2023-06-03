UK Plans To Replace Fuel Taxes With Toll Road Fees In Tax By Mile Scheme To Limit Citizen Movement

UK drivers may soon face road pricing plans, which have been criticized by MPs for a lack of public engagement. The plans would involve drivers paying for the distance they travel, rather than a flat fee for road tax. This has sparked concerns from some drivers about the potential costs and privacy implications of the scheme. While road pricing plans may seem like a burden for drivers, there are some potential benefits. For example, road pricing could help to reduce congestion on busy roads, as drivers would be incentivized to use less congested routes. This could lead to faster and more efficient journeys, which would be a welcome change for many drivers.

Currently, road tax revenue is used to maintain and improve roads, but with the rise of electric vehicles, which do not pay road tax, alternative sources of funding may be needed. Road pricing could provide a more sustainable way to fund road improvements, which would benefit all drivers. However, there are concerns about the potential costs of road pricing, particularly for drivers who rely heavily on their cars for work or other activities. There are also concerns about the privacy implications of collecting data on drivers' journeys, and how this data could be used by the government or other organizations.





