UK Pledges $2 Billion Loan To JLR To Keep It Afloat After Cyberattack

Britain will back Jaguar Land Rover with a 1.5 billion pound ($2 billion) loan guarantee to help support its supply chain in the wake of the luxury carmaker’s production shutdown following a cyberattack.

Jaguar Land Rover’s shutdown has lasted nearly a month, and the government had been exploring options to support the company and its supply chain, with some small suppliers saying they had one week left at most before they ran out of cash.

The carmaker, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, has three factories that together produce about 1,000 cars per day, and sustain many jobs in the area around Birmingham, Britain’s second biggest city, and the northern city of Liverpool. A survey on Friday showed that some firms were reducing staff hours or making redundancies.