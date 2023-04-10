UK Police Are Auctioning Of A Rolls Royce Ghost Because The Owner Couldn't Afford Insurance

Buying a car from the police must be safe. It's not like they are selling a stolen vehicle providing fake documents. Besides, they check every inch of the car and line of the purchase contract and insurance to make sure that everything is legal. Furthermore, what the authorities sell is usually way below the market price. Like this Rolls-Royce Ghost right here. The car goes under the hammer after the GMP (Greater Manchester Police) waited for a whole month for the one who was caught driving it to provide the necessary documents. The driver of the black Rolls-Royce Ghost was pulled over on Deansgate in Manchester City center in September. When the police officers asked them to provide the necessary documents, it turned out that he did not have a valid insurance at the time. Thus, authorities are following standard procedure and are now auctioning off the luxury sedan for "a bargain price."



