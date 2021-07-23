UK Police Ask Owners To Store Key Fobs In Metal Boxes To Thwart Hackers

Technology can be a blessing and a curse, but most people wouldn’t think their car keys would fall into that category.

However, that’s exactly what’s happening as the UK’s National Police Chief’s Council is warning drivers about keyless entry systems.

Provisional figures have shown a 3.1% increase in car thefts between May and June, and the council said the “bulk of this increase is from keyless theft.” They went on to explain that “organized crime gangs” are using relay technology to receive the signal from a key located inside a house. They then transfer the signal to a portable device, which allows them to unlock a vehicle and drive away.



