UK Police Can Now Seize Your Car For Almost Any Reason

UK police have long had a process to follow before they could seize a car. They had to catch a driver doing something untoward and give them at least one warning. Only then, after catching them a second time, could they take a person's ride. Now, a new law has changed that policy. Not only is it stranding drivers in the middle of nowhere, but has also led to the seizure of 70 cars over street racing. According to West Midlands Police, its Operation Hercules team seized the vehicles between July 1 and September 30, including 35 in September alone. Changes to Section 59 of the Police Reform Act took effect on June 30, and they're the ones that made this possible. It's clear how the roadside conversation changes when a single instance of street racing or "anti-social driving" can get one's car taken away.



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