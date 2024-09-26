UK Police Confiscate 1,000 Modified Electric Bikes For Going Too Fast

If you’ve ever wondered why your takeaway food arrived so quickly at your front door, there could be a simple answer – the delivery rider used a dangerously modified e-bike.

A Freedom of Information request by PA Media has revealed that police forces across the UK have confiscated hundreds of what have been described as “death traps”, of which the “vast majority” are used for deliveries.

Data showed that in the year leading up to August 2024, 27 forces seized a total of 937 electric bikes – a huge leap up from 511 in the preceding 12 months.