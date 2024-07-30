UK Police Refuse To Admit If They Are Hacking Car Data On Suspects

A privacy campaign group has accused the police of “unacceptable secrecy” after almost two-thirds of the UK’s police forces have refused to confirm whether they utilise specialised car-hacking software, which can download data ranging from sat-nav destination history to text messages and even bank details from cars’ on-board computer systems.

Following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the ‘i’ newspaper, 30 of the 45 police forces questioned refused to disclose whether they employ advanced digital forensics technology to collect evidence on suspected criminals.