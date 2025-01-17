UK Police Seize Imported Cybertruck Over Safety Concerns

A striking Tesla Cybertruck which is illegal to drive in the UK due to safety concerns has been seized by police in Greater Manchester.

Officers spotted the eye-catching vehicle, which carries a price tag of about £48,000, in Whitefield, Bury, and stopped the driver on Thursday night.



In April 2024, Tesla recalled thousands of its new Cybertrucks, which weigh more than three tonnes, after concerns about its accelerator pedals.



In a social media post, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with the Cybertruck."