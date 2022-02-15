UK Police Sideline Some BMW Models Over Safety Concerns

A number of police forces across the UK have reportedly been forced to ditch BMW 3-Series, 5-Series, and X5 models used in their fleets due to fire concerns.

Local publication The Northern Echo first reported on the issue after it was informed by a whistleblower from the Durham Police. Traffic cops and firearms officers have been told not to exceed the speed limit in the affected BMW models after local police officer Nick Dumprheys died when his BMW police cruiser caught fire while responding to an emergency call in 2020.