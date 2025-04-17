UK Police Take Time Off From Arresting People For Hurtful Social Media Posts To Total Out 5 Police Car On High Chase With A Teen

Sometimes, the line between high-speed heroics and total chaos gets a little blurry. Police chases can end with swift arrests and clean takedowns or, in some cases, with a trail of wrecked cruisers and a lot of questions. That was the scene in the UK last week, when a pursuit involving a BMW ended with five damaged police cars and seven injured officers. The incident has sparked an investigation into what exactly went wrong.
 
The chase started shortly after 2 a.m. when local police officers were alerted to a dark grey BMW being driven erratically in the Whickham area of Gateshead. However, at 2:27 a.m., the BMW and five police vehicles collided, covering the A1 motorway in debris.


