UK Police To Start Using Smartphone App To Record Driving And Parking Offenses Automatically And Issue Fines

DashcamUa was created by a Ukrainian startup for the local market. It’s now expanding to more countries, with motorists in the United Kingdom to get it later this year.

The application turns every mobile device into a smart dashcam. Using a complex algorithm to detect driving offenses, it can create a recording that includes essential information, such as the number plate. When a driving law violation is detected, the app can automatically file a police report and send the necessary information for issuing a fine to law enforcement.

The parent company says dashcamUa can be updated with more capabilities, including speeding detection. As such, the app would be able to measure the speed of a vehicle and then port the crime to the police, along with a recording of the incident.