UK Police To Use 50 Million Driver License Photos Without Consent For Facial Recognition Searches

Facial recognition software is nothing new, and there’s a good chance you’ve been zapped by it yourself if you’ve used an international airport recently. The tech has already raised concerns about privacy, discrimination and the right to hold peaceful protests, because it’s been used controversially in the UK at mass gatherings.



But now British authorities want to double-down on their scanning program by granting the UK police the right to use the photos on every registered driver’s license when running facial recognition searches. That’s 50 million people, the majority of whom have no prior criminal convictions, being subjected to searches without their consent.





